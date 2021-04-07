Saying thank you to first responders

On the morning of March 30, area first responders were invited to a drive-thru breakfast courtesy of Cadence Living Mooresville and Bayada.
Breakfast sandwiches and doughnuts, along with coffee, juice, and water were served to first responders from 7-9 a.m. at Cadence Living Mooresville on East Waterlynn Road. Following the event, any of the food that was leftover was delivered to several police, EMS, fire and rescue stations for those on duty to enjoy. Cadence Living residents went along to help deliver the leftovers to the first responders.
As various first responders drove through the parking lot at Cadence, they were greeted by members of the Cadence Living Mooresville team including Executive Director Tonya Johns; Director of Community Relations Megan Lilly; Lifestyle Director Lynn Welch and Resident Services Director Carly Burk; along with Program Manager with Bayada Charles Gregory.
Those who attended the event were thankful for the kind gesture as words of “thanks,” “this is nice” and “really appreciate it" were shared.
And in return, words of appreciation were expressed to each first responder who visited and thanked for what they do on a daily basis.
“First responders play such an important role in our ability to give our residents the best care that they deserve,” said Lilly. “We want to make sure they know just how much we appreciate their dedication and service to our Cadence Mooresville family and our community!”
Even with masks on, you could see the big smiles in the eyes of everyone, whether it was the ones waiting to be able to share the breakfast treats or those who were the recipients.
“We appreciate our first responders,” said Johns. “They take good care of us, and we want to show them our thanks. We also enjoy helping our community gather here for a time of good friends, good food and good fun.”
Gregory expressed his thanks of Bayada being able “to partner with Cadence and show gratitude. We appreciate all they (first responders) do.”
Lilly shared that many of their residents are veterans and were philanthropists when they were young, spending their life-giving back. Therefore, she said, “it’s important that we help them achieve that goal” today by continuing that act of giving back to others in the community.