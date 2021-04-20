Say something: Local groups speak out at Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month event

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"As community members, our roles should begin much earlier," Kirkman said.

That sentiment was said over and over by the groups of people gathered at the Hall of Justice that want to make those resources available for those who needed it so that law enforcement and the judicial system don't have to be involved.

"Our hope it to give people the skills they need to manage behaviors before it gets to the point where they feel the need or lose control," Tonya Fowler said. She is the executive director of Pharos Parenting. She said that she wants people to be aware of the prevalence of the issue as well. "It is here in Iredell County. It doesn't know any boundaries. Income, race, ethnicities, it crosses all of those boundaries.

"People need to be aware that it is happening and looking for it."

Pharos and other groups hope that they can play a role in delivering resources to parents — meeting basic needs and helping end destructive parenting behaviors — to help the situation stop before it gets to a point where law enforcement is involved.