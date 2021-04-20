Say something: Local groups speak out at Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month event

The message was simple: If you see something, say something.
Several dozen people gathered on the lawn of the Iredell County Hall of Justice for a Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month event to inform others how they can help prevent child abuse simply by reporting it as well as by looking for early warning signs.
"If we had every citizen calling in something they believed to possibly be child abuse or neglect, we would prevent so much abuse from occurring," Nalini Joseph said. She is the district administrator of Guardian Ad Litem, which equips community volunteers to serve abused and neglected children by advocating for their best interests in court, according to the group's website. "We can't prevent child abuse unless we have everyone looking out for each other."
Karen Thompson, a program administrator for the Iredell County Department of Social Services, said that the number of reports of child abuse dropped last year as students were out of school, stating schools were one of the biggest reporters.
"If not the schools, who is going to stand up and speak for these children?" Thompson asked.
District Attorney Sarah Kirkman spoke at the event and, while she was proud of her work in cases where the justice system punished those who commit those crimes of child abuse, she lamented what could be done to prevent that.
"As community members, our roles should begin much earlier," Kirkman said.
That sentiment was said over and over by the groups of people gathered at the Hall of Justice that want to make those resources available for those who needed it so that law enforcement and the judicial system don't have to be involved.
"Our hope it to give people the skills they need to manage behaviors before it gets to the point where they feel the need or lose control," Tonya Fowler said. She is the executive director of Pharos Parenting. She said that she wants people to be aware of the prevalence of the issue as well. "It is here in Iredell County. It doesn't know any boundaries. Income, race, ethnicities, it crosses all of those boundaries.
"People need to be aware that it is happening and looking for it."
Pharos and other groups hope that they can play a role in delivering resources to parents — meeting basic needs and helping end destructive parenting behaviors — to help the situation stop before it gets to a point where law enforcement is involved.
"We want to step into those at-risk families, and change those habits and change those behaviors so it doesn't continue generationally," Fowler said. "We help them meet basic needs to help position the family toward upward mobility, that way they aren't having those stressors that can cause them to lose control."
Fowler said the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated those issues as lost jobs and virtual learning put more burdens on families that didn't have help to deal with the added issues.
At the event, 18 pinwheels were set up on the courthouse lawn to memorialize the children that died at the hands of a caregiver in North Carolina in 2020.
