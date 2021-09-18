'Savannah Sipping Society' to be presented at Statesville's Historic Sharpe House

The Historic Sharpe House is hosting its outdoor production of “Savannah Sipping Society” on Sept. 23-25 at 8 p.m.

The performance will have a Southern lawn party feel with music and food. The home-cooked dinner will include a garden salad delivered by liveried footmen and dinner will be a choice of shrimp and grits or Rice Krispie chicken, potato salad, green beans, fresh corn and rolls and desserts.

Plus dinner tickets must be purchased 48 hours in advance of the date and seating is limited. Plus dinner tickets are $45 and with wine service, $55. Show only tickets are $18 for adults and $9 for youth ages 13-18. Tickets can be purchased via the Sharpe House website, www.sharpehouse.org.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All groups should purchase tickets in one transaction, listing all in the group. If this isn’t possible, email Keith Rhyne at sharpehouseevents@gmail.com.

Beverages will include sweetened and unsweetened iced teas, lemonade and ice water.

Gates to the theater open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 8 p.m.

The Historic Sharpe House is located at 402 S. Center St.