Sarah Pittman announced as replacement candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools board

Iredell Democrats announced Tuesday that Sarah Pittman will replace Michelle Coffey as their candidate for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education District 3.

Pittman will face Republican Abby Trent in November’s general election. The District 3 seat is held by Samuel Robert Kennington Sr., a Republican.

Pittman, a former middle school teacher, was endorsed by Coffey.

“I got into this race to be a voice for reason and common sense, and to fight back against the activists trying to take control of our schools. I’m proud of the efforts our campaign has made so far and grateful to the Iredell County Democratic Party for the support they’ve given me,” Coffey said. “However, at this time, I am withdrawing my candidacy. I am thrilled that Sarah Pittman has agreed to run for District 3; she is excellently qualified and will make a great addition to the I-SS Board.”

Pittman, who worked in I-SS schools, graduated from N.C. State University before teaching at the middle school level for seven years, including stints at North Iredell, West Iredell, and Oakwood middle schools according to the news release. She also completed a certificate program in gifted education at East Carolina University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Virginia Curry School of Education with a master’s in curriculum and instruction.

“I am honored by the Iredell County Democratic Party’s nomination, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to advocate for students and teachers on the Board,” Pittman said. “I’m a product of the Iredell-Statesville School system, and I’ve loved my time teaching in this district, but I’m also acutely aware of the challenges our schools face. I’m excited to talk to the voters of District 3 about those challenges, and about common sense, education-focused solutions to make our schools the best they can be.”

Beth Kendall, county Democratic Party chairwoman, also issued the following statement in the news release:

“Sarah Pittman is exactly the type of Board member ISS needs. As a mother and an experienced educator, she’ll be a voice for what really matters in our schools: giving our students and teachers the resources they need to succeed. Teachers are leaving the profession in droves — our district alone has 90 open teaching positions, mere weeks away from the start of the school year — because they’re not getting the support, financial or otherwise, that they deserve.

“Our school board doesn’t need culture-warriors who would use the school board for fear-mongering and social activism. We need someone with practical, hands-on experience who will focus on what matters most: providing Iredell County children with the best education possible. Sarah Pittman is the best choice for District 3.”

More information on Pittman’s campaign can be found at Facebook.com/Pittman4SchoolBoard.

In other election news, county Board of Elections Director Susie Jordan confirmed that Max Ralston James Jr. will be a write-in candidate for Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education, District 1.