 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Santa's magic mailbox now available in Statesville City Hall
0 Comments
alert top story

Santa's magic mailbox now available in Statesville City Hall

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters for Santa

The mailbox for Letters for Santa stands beside a Christmas tree in Statesville’s City Hall.

 Ben Gibson

Santa Claus is leaving his magic mailbox at Statesville City Hall again this year.

Since Monday, the magic mailbox is in the City Hall lobby, 227 S. Center St. It has the ability to special express your letter to the North Pole without a stamp.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In addition, if you include your name and address, Santa will send you a personal reply.

City Hall will be festively decorated inside and out, ready to host Santa Central from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. You’re invited to take photos with the nutcrackers standing guard in the front of City Hall or with Santa beside the 15-foot tree inside. On Friday, there will be refreshments, arts and crafts for the children and special tours of Historic City Hall, led by Victorian ghosts of Christmas past. It’s all free.

Get your letters to Santa before Dec. 17 by dropping it off at City Hall or mail it to Santa, PO Box 1111, Statesville, NC 28687. You also can email the letters to info@statesvillenc.net. Special Santa stationary can be downloaded from the city’s website, statesvillenc.net/santa.

For information, call 704-878-3586.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo defiant on allegations in video testimony

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert