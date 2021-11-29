Santa's magic mailbox now available in Statesville City Hall

Santa Claus is leaving his magic mailbox at Statesville City Hall again this year.

Since Monday, the magic mailbox is in the City Hall lobby, 227 S. Center St. It has the ability to special express your letter to the North Pole without a stamp.

In addition, if you include your name and address, Santa will send you a personal reply.

City Hall will be festively decorated inside and out, ready to host Santa Central from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. You’re invited to take photos with the nutcrackers standing guard in the front of City Hall or with Santa beside the 15-foot tree inside. On Friday, there will be refreshments, arts and crafts for the children and special tours of Historic City Hall, led by Victorian ghosts of Christmas past. It’s all free.

Get your letters to Santa before Dec. 17 by dropping it off at City Hall or mail it to Santa, PO Box 1111, Statesville, NC 28687. You also can email the letters to info@statesvillenc.net. Special Santa stationary can be downloaded from the city’s website, statesvillenc.net/santa.

For information, call 704-878-3586.