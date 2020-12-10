Santa Claus still bringing Christmas cheer with added safety for COVID-19

It is not every day that you find a voicemail from Santa on your phone. Yet there it was, full of good cheer.

Santa is currently taking a brief break at what is usually his summer home here in Statesville, offering children a chance to take a tour through Mrs. Claus’s kitchen and the elves workshop. Santa himself, though, is staying busy balancing social distancing with bringing a holly, jolly Christmas to children (and adults) across the region. With his team of helpers and elves, Santa is offering virtual visits – and some in-person photo opportunities with himself and his wife, elves and his sleigh with one of his famous reindeer.

As it is for the rest of us, this year is a little different for Santa as he ramps up for Christmas Eve. With the COVID-19 restrictions, Classic Claus owner John Palinkas has altered the way in which he approaches his business, which schedules visits with Santa and others. Not only has he had to make sure that safety is paramount for children and other visitors, but he is also working to help out many of his helpers who are at higher risk for the coronavirus and, therefore, unable to assist Santa this season.