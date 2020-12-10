Santa Claus still bringing Christmas cheer with added safety for COVID-19

It is not every day that you find a voicemail from Santa on your phone. Yet there it was, full of good cheer.
Santa is currently taking a brief break at what is usually his summer home here in Statesville, offering children a chance to take a tour through Mrs. Claus’s kitchen and the elves workshop. Santa himself, though, is staying busy balancing social distancing with bringing a holly, jolly Christmas to children (and adults) across the region. With his team of helpers and elves, Santa is offering virtual visits – and some in-person photo opportunities with himself and his wife, elves and his sleigh with one of his famous reindeer.
As it is for the rest of us, this year is a little different for Santa as he ramps up for Christmas Eve. With the COVID-19 restrictions, Classic Claus owner John Palinkas has altered the way in which he approaches his business, which schedules visits with Santa and others. Not only has he had to make sure that safety is paramount for children and other visitors, but he is also working to help out many of his helpers who are at higher risk for the coronavirus and, therefore, unable to assist Santa this season.
Classic Claus LLC is a full-service provider for Santa’s visits across the North Carolina area. Founded in 2003, it became an LLC in 2014. Although business is down about 75 percent this year based on COVID-19 restrictions and concerns, Palinkas still has about 25 helpers assisting with the visits and photos. Currently, the company serves areas including Boone, West Jefferson, Wilkesboro, Hickory, Charlotte, Morganton, Greensboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh, in addition to Iredell County. He and Mrs. Claus and a “whole crew of elves” are working to make Christmas be a more normal and traditional piece of 2020.
His company is offering virtual visits and Palinkas is part of the How to Save Christmas national program in which the 100 best Santas were selected to make sure every child in hospital gets a visit via Zoom.
He has a motorized sleigh he can use for drive-by appearances – he says the only such sleigh in the state – and Santa’s Traveling Trailer for visits to schools and other events.
“We have our elves out, handing out gift bags, we have music playing, children visit with Santa safely social distancing, get a picture and we print their pictures,” he said.
He already scheduled Santa at a shopping center in Raleigh and has events at Northcross Shopping Center in Huntersville on Saturday and the Arboretum on Sunday. Those run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a $10 donation is needed to secure the visit and a child’s photo with Santa.
Safety will be at the forefront in those. Guests will remain in their cars until it is their turn, then a parking attendant and elf will walk the family or child to see Santa and walk them back before anyone else leaves their car. Sanitation between visits aims to keep the event safe for all. To schedule a visit, go to the Classic Claus Facebook page under Letters to Santa.
One can also take a stroll through the Santa Summer Home.
“We have the Claus Cottage, that’s on our property, it’s our Santa house,” Palinkas said. “We take visits there by appointment. They are limited and safe with that. … They have the opportunity to see Ms. Claus kitchen, the workbench where Santa works making toys, the post office with the letters and Santa’s story corner and then they get a chance to have a photo with Santa’s sleigh and one of our reindeer.”
The company can also embed a photo of your family around your tree with one of Santa and sells videos of Santa reading the “Night Before Christmas” that one could play over the holidays.
For Palinkas, this is obviously a special time of year. While it’s been a little more difficult to meet the needs of children seeking a Santa visit this year, Palinkas has adjusted. As he offers cheery comments fitting of Santa, he points out that it is the young ones who bring the joy to this season – and in whom he still sees an undiminished joy for Christmas, no matter what else the year has been like.
“The best part is the children,” Palinkas said. “That’s what Christmas is all about. This year has been extremely tough, especially for Santa. (The children) don’t understand. They want to come see Santa and get close and get a hug or a high five to Santa and it’s kind of hard. We have to navigate through that.”
So far, they are doing just that, with Santa presence as opposed to presents this Christmas season.
