Santa came to town Sunday in Statesville Christmas Parade

For more photos of the Statesville Christmas Parade please see page A3, online at www.statesville.com or on Facebook.

Santa Claus was indeed coming to town as he rode on top of a Statesville Fire Department truck at the tail end of the 2022 Statesville Christmas Parade organized by the 30th Masonic District of North Carolina.

Along with jolly old Saint Nicholas were local high school marching bands, dancers, floats, horses, motorcycles, and plenty of others looking to bring the holiday spirit to Statesville.

