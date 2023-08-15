Keeping the city clean is what Statesville Sanitation Department does, and Russell Brown, assistant superintendent of the City of Statesville Sanitation Department, spoke to The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently about this department and what it accomplishes every day for the citizens of Statesville. There are 13 employees that work in the department taking care of the sanitation needs of the city.

He spoke about the challenges that the department faces with the increase in housing developments that are taking place. In addition, he discussed equipment costs and how that impacts decisions as the department experiences growth.

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets on Thursdays at noon at Twisted Oak. The Club welcomes anyone to attend a club meeting to learn more about Rotary and its service to the community.