'Samland' and 'Saving Spiracle' to be featured at Full Bloom Film Festival

Several filmmakers will walk the red carpet at the sixth annual Full Bloom Film Festival this year as their films make their world premiere before local audiences.

The films — “Samland” and “Saving Spiracle” — are among 35 films from five countries that will be featured during the Full Bloom Film Festival (FBFF), being held Sept. 9-11 in Downtown Statesville.

“With over 100 film submissions, it was hard to narrow down the selections that would be showcased at this year’s festival. We have such a vast and exciting array of films and talent that we are so excited to share with you,” said FBFF Chairman Charles Ashe. “In addition, films will be represented with 24 filmmakers, producers, actors and key supporters — including two world premiere films.”

The films have been curated into five sessions — Animation, Short Documentary, Short Narrative, Documentary Feature and Narrative Feature. Each session will be shown twice during the festival, allowing more opportunities for viewing films.

“The feedback we’ve gotten in the past is that there were so many great films, and not enough time to see them all,” Ashe said. “With venues throughout downtown this year, we’re able to hold more viewings, so people won’t have to miss out on a great film.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}