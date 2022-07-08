Salvation Army sends 14 children to Salvation Army Camp Walter Johnson

Earlier this week there was an exciting day for the Salvation Army of Iredell County as it sent 14 children from Iredell County are able to attend a five-day camp at The Salvation Army Camp Walter Johnson in Denton, in part due to donations made from community members.

“They will enjoy a life-changing week of fun with new friends to make and new things to learn! Camp Walter Johnson is a beautiful retreat for children to enjoy being kids!” Major Joanne Murè said.

She said the children were referred through the organization’s advisory board and at the camp will connect with nature, learn about Jesus, enjoy arts and crafts, boating, fishing, swimming, singing camp songs, eating s’mores around a camp fire, make friends from all over North and South Carolina and learn new skills.

Murè said she also wanted to thank advisory board members Steve Byrd and Roxanna LeVan for helping take the children to the camp. She also thanked the parents “who trusted us with their precious cargo.”

For more information, visit the organization’s website at salvationarmycarolinas.org/iredell/ and facebook.com/SAIredell or call our office at 704-872-5623 for more information.