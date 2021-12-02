Salvation Army of Iredell County looking to provide gifts to more than 500 children through Angel Tree program

The Salvation Army of Iredell County would like your help this Christmas as their Angel Trees are set up throughout the county. They need your help in making sure more than 500 children receive gifts this year.

“People can help by choosing an Angel from one of our trees, make a financial donation or volunteer their time at our Christmas Distribution Warehouse by calling the office at 704-872-5623 to set up a day or time they are available,” Maj. JoAnn Muré of the Salvation Army said.

While the Salvation Army looks for gifts for children of all ages, Muré said the biggest needs are for older children, ages 10 to 12, such as appropriately-sized clothing and bikes, as well as headphones, tablets, makeup and hair accessories

As they’ll be organizing the distribution of gifts for more than 500 children, the items are due back by Dec 11.

If you’re looking for one of the Angel Trees and to buy gifts for a child, they can be found at Statesville Country Club, Iredell Recreation Center, Allen Tate Realty — Statesville and Mooresville, Kai Rae Boutique Mooresville, Banner Drug, Mooresville Tattoo, Payne Chiropractic, Studio 180 Salon, Main Street Antiques, Mooresville, Famous Toastery, Mooresville, Walmart in Statesville and Mooresville, Sam’s Club Mooresville and Mooresville Ford.

