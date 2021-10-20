 Skip to main content
Salvation Army of Iredell County expands advisory board
The Salvation Army of Iredell County expanded its advisory board Wednesday with the goal of increasing the board members to help the organization run more smoothly and transparenly.

“The Salvation Army in Iredell County is committed to transparency to our donors. After all, our organization runs 100% on donations from the community. Having board members that are local businessmen and women and seasoned community leaders who basically serve as an oversight committee, ensuring transparency,” Joann Muré said. “At our August meeting, Maj. Joe Muré challenged the eight regular members and two emeritus members to double themselves by October...”

The group said it is proud to announce the newest board members: Vice Chair Roxanna LeVan, Secretary Heather Besoiu, and Chris Besoiu, Belynn Coleman, Susan Garavaglia, Rob Harris and Karen Kidd.

They join the following members: board Chair Leon Ijames, Vice Chair Roxanna LeVan, Treasurer Steve Byrd, Russell Brown, Turkessia Brown-Evans, Steve Byrd, Brantly Grier, Justin Kiser, Joel Mashburn and Jill McClelland and emeritus members Dr. Ralph Bentley and John Schaefer.

