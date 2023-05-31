Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Salvation Army hopes to connect residents with health care providers and help people understand their options better with a community health fair Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1361 Caldwell St. in Statesville.

Social Services Coordinator Adrienne Shea said there will be more of a focus on adults this year, but there will still be plenty to keep children entertained as well as a free lunch provided by Grill 4 God. There also will be popcorn, snow cones, games and crafts for children.

“I see so much first hand when I see my clients that the ones that are working, they are working two jobs, three jobs even, and they’ve got kids at home and the last thing they’re thinking about is themselves,” Shea said. “And I see so many of them that have health problems or they have health problems that are getting out of control. But they say I don’t have insurance, I can’t go to the doctor. They need to know there are options out there for you.

“Let’s find a way to take care of yourselves because they’re working themselves to death just to keep their heads above water and the first thing they need to do is take care of themselves.”

Attendees to the health fair can have their blood pressure and blood sugar checked, along with other services, as vendors from around the community will share information on the services they provide to the public.

So far, the following organizations are expected to take part: Kintegra, Southern Family Medicine, Travel Reboot, Iredell Health Systems, Goodwill, Fifth Street Ministries, Iredell County Health Department, Grill 4 God (G4G) and Foundation of Hope.

Last year’s event saw roughly 250 people according to Salvation Army Major JoAnn Muré, and the organization hopes to help more people — young and old — this year.