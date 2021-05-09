Salute and honor local health care workers

Good health. We all want it — a life where our bodies remain strong and able, allowing us to do the things we most enjoy. And, there’s never been a time when good health and well-being have been more essential for our human connections, whether it is the opportunity to hug our loved ones, meet the first grandchild, play with our teams or gather with friends again.
At Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers, we understand how important your health is, so whenever you need us, we’re dedicated to helping you get well and live healthier. Delivering on this mission takes tremendous resources, coordination and the commitment of a skilled and compassionate team.
Many essential workers keep hospitals open and running 24/7 — always available for your family. Housekeepers and maintenance workers keep our facilities safe, clean and operational. Registration staff welcome you, and case managers make sure you are discharged safely when your visit is over. In between, physicians review your condition, make diagnoses, order care and perform procedures that can save your life or improve your condition. Nurses provide care at the bedside to help ensure better outcomes, recovery and comfort. Surgical, imaging and other technicians perform important tests and procedures. Lab techs, pharmacy workers, therapists, supply chain managers, educators and so many more people work together to make sure you have access to the medical care you need.
The people inside the walls of Davis and Lake Norman Regional Medical Centers aren’t just skilled professionals and hard-working support teams. This past year, against a global pandemic, they have been heroes in our midst, unwavering in the fight for the health of their patients and the wellbeing of our community.
So I hope you will join us during National Hospital Week May 9-15 as we salute and honor our local hospital team along with hospitals and health care workers across this country and around the world. Take time to thank your doctors and nurses and all of the others who are here for you — always.
Clyde Wood is network chief executive officer for Davis Regional Medical Center in Statesville and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center in Mooresville.