Salisbury man killed in crash on US 70 near Triplett Road

A Salisbury man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 70 near Triplett Road Thursday night.

Shaun Michael Pace, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene, Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger said in a news release.

Swagger said Pace was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes on U.S. 70 just after 7 p.m. Thursday. The vehicle ran off the road to the left in a wooded area and struck a tree. The vehicle then caught on fire, Swagger said.

Pace was the lone occupant of the vehicle, Swagger said.

Wayside and Statesville fire departments, along with Iredell EMS and Iredell County Rescue Squad personnel, responded to the crash.