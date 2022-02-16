Salisbury man arrested on cocaine charge

A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to property, and driving while license revoked.
A magistrate set bond at $10,000.
Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle on Mount Ulla Highway at Wiggins Road for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, White, about the traffic violation, K-9 Brandi alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs, Campbell said.
After White stepped out of the car and deputies began to pat him down, they believed they found a package of illegal drugs in a pants pocket, Campbell said. He said White pushed one of the deputies away and fled on foot across Mount Ulla Highway into oncoming traffic.
Deputies, along with Brandi, chased White into a nearby field and said they witnessed him remove an object from the pocket they felt originally, and he then threw the object while he continued to run, Campbell said. A short distance later, deputies and Brandi caught White and deputies took him into custody, Campbell said.
Deputies then searched the area where White had run and located 5.4 grams of cocaine scattered on the ground along with items of drug paraphernalia, Campbell said.
White’s history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and misdemeanor assault on a female and possession of marijuana.
