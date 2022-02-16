Salisbury man arrested on cocaine charge

A Salisbury man was arrested on felony charges Feb. 11 in Mooresville after a foot chase, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Jericho Lamonte White, 29, was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, felony maintaining a vehicle for the use or sale of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, two counts of misdemeanor assault on a government official, misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to property, and driving while license revoked.

A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Campbell, in a news release, said deputies with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement (ACE) team stopped a vehicle on Mount Ulla Highway at Wiggins Road for a traffic violation. While speaking with the driver, White, about the traffic violation, K-9 Brandi alerted deputies to the presence of illegal drugs, Campbell said.

After White stepped out of the car and deputies began to pat him down, they believed they found a package of illegal drugs in a pants pocket, Campbell said. He said White pushed one of the deputies away and fled on foot across Mount Ulla Highway into oncoming traffic.