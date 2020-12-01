Safe Kids of Iredell collecting new cold weather children's items

Safe Kids Iredell County wants to make sure no children go cold this winter. Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting a holiday cold weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves and socks through Dec. 13. Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids give to children in need in our community this winter.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of Americans were living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills. As the pandemic continues, the need for other essentials this fall and winter will be greater than ever before in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Cold Weather Drive will give to those in need. Everything we collect in the community will be distributed in the community in order help children stay safe and warm this winter. Donations can be made at the following locations: