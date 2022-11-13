 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Safe Kids Iredell hosting third winter weather drive

Iredell County’s Safe Kids Coalition is hosting its third annual holiday winter weather drive to collect new children’s hats, gloves, socks and other winter weather wear through Dec. 4.

Iredell County residents are invited to make a difference in the local community by donating to the drive and helping Safe Kids give to children in need in the communities this winter and help ensure that they stay warm.

The need for essentials during the fall and winter weather continues in Iredell County. Safe Kids’ Holiday Winter Weather Drive will give these essentials to those in need. Everything collected will be used for a public purpose and will be distributed within Iredell County to help children stay safe and warm this fall and winter.

Children and their families will receive winter wear items, holiday safety tip sheets, and other safety information. Donations can be made at the following locations:

Guardian Ad Litem, 305 N. Tradd St, Statesville.

Iredell County Health Department, 318 Turnersburg Highway, Statesville.

Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, 734 Salisbury Road, Statesville.

Iredell County Public Library branches, 201 N. Tradd St., Statesville; 3393 Harmony Highway, Harmony; and 215 W. Church St. Troutman.

Mooresville Police Department, 2847 Charlotte Highway, Mooresville.

About Safe Kids Iredell County

The vision of Safe Kids Iredell County is to provide childhood injury prevention through community collaboration and education. We strive to reduce unintentional injuries and death in our county by working together to educate and advocate on behalf of all children from birth to age nineteen. If you have questions, need a donation form for tax purposes, or would like to get involved, contact: Mychaela Brown, Safe Kids Iredell County Coordinator at mychaela.brown@co.iredell.nc.us

