Safe Kids Iredell grant to provide swimming lessons for local children

The Iredell County Parks and Recreation Department will receive $850 from Safe Kids Iredell County, in order to provide swim lessons for local children. Safe Kids Iredell County has a mission to prevent childhood injuries. The Safe Kids Iredell coordinator is located at the Iredell County Health Department, where this funding is managed, and will be distributed to Iredell County Parks & Recreation.
Iredell County Parks and Recreation is collaborating with the Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont in Iredell County to identify children that are in need of swim lessons. The funding from Safe Kids Iredell County would cover the costs of swim lessons for up to 25 children in the Boys & Girls Club programs.
Eligible children in the Boys & Girls Club program would be able to receive up to three hours of instructional time for lessons, which are planned to start in June at the Iredell County Recreation Center pool, located at 122 Grannis Lane in Statesville.
Learning to swim can reduce the risk of drowning, which is one of the leading causes of accidental and preventable deaths to children up through age 14. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends swim lessons for all children ages 4 and older. Swim lessons will provide a safe environment to teach basic water safety, provide physical activity, and enhance social and emotional development. Learning to swim is a crucial life-saving skill, and can serve as a foundation for future skill development.
A water safety study conducted by Safe Kids Worldwide found that participation in formal swim lessons was also associated with household income – the higher the household income, the more likely children were to have participated. Children living in a rural environment were less likely to have participated in swim lessons than those in urban or suburban settings and are likely related to affordability and accessibility among marginalized populations. From 2015-2019, there were five child deaths due to drowning in Iredell County.
The vision of Safe Kids Iredell County is to provide childhood injury prevention through community collaboration and education. By working together to educate and advocate on behalf of all children from birth to age 17, they strive to reduce unintentional injuries and death in Iredell County. Their main focus areas are child passenger safety, water safety, fire prevention, poisoning prevention and bicycle safety.
Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont has been serving youth in Iredell County with afterschool and summer programs for more than 10 years. Their mission is to “enable all young people, especially those who need us the most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We provide a safe place to learn and grow ongoing relationships with caring adult professionals, life enhancing programs, hope and opportunity.”
For additional information, visit the Iredell County Parks and Recreation website at www.iredellparksandrec.com or contact Michelle Hepler at 704-878-3103.