Sacred Garden dedicated at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House

On Monday, the board of directors, staff and donors at the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House gathered to dedicate its new Sacred Garden with a short ceremony and butterfly release.

The garden serves as a calm and peaceful place for patients, families and the community to enjoy.

“This Sacred Garden will serve as a way for patients and families to have a tranquil and relaxing place to reflect and recharge during what can be a challenging time,” Charles Ashe, chief compliance and administrative officer, said. “It has been an honor to work with Watt Landscaping and Darrell Watt again. We are incredibly thankful for his dedication to this beautiful project.”

The garden is fitted with a paved walking trail and benches to rest and reflect. It features a moving waterfall, bridge, gazebo, fountain and statue, all accessible by wheelchair or even a patient in a hospital bed.

The garden would not have been possible without the kindness of several donors, including Dr. Jane Testerman and family, Mr. and Mrs. Jeff Shoe, Mr. and Mrs. David Green, Mr. and Mrs. Erskine Smith, Julie Crandell and Joe LaFave and family, who donated and built the gazebo in memory of Patricia LaFave.

“(Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County) has accomplished many achievements during this past year and most notably is the improved access to care for our Mooresville community with the S. Mitchell Mack Hospice House,” Mike Smith, president and CEO, said. “Since serving our first patient in September 2021, nearly 200 patients have been cared for here at MHH. This garden will serve as an added layer of comfort for all patients and those who visit patients here.”

The garden also offers a beautiful way for families to honor their loved ones with several naming opportunities. Opportunities include engraved paver stones, a donor wall and a limited number of benches and trees.

For information about naming opportunities, contact Mindy Rice at 704-873-4719 or mindyr@hoic.org.