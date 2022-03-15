Ruritan members hosting meeting to start club in Troutman

Cool Spring Ruritan Club members have done everything from making sure families have a meal and presents for their children at Christmas to hosting blood drives to providing scholarships for local students to writing checks to help those in need in their community.

Now they are hoping to bring that spirit of giving to another community.

The Cool Spring Ruritan Club is hosting a meeting to establish an organization in the Troutman area.

The meeting will be held March 24 at Rockin Robin’s, 105 N. Main St., Troutman, at 6:30 p.m.

Cool Spring President Billy Hobbs said the goal is to start a Ruritan Club in southern Iredell County. Currently, he said, there are clubs in West Iredell, Union Grove and in northeastern Iredell County, V-Point.

Light refreshments will be served.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Hobbs at 704-437-1062.

Hobbs said members are not just looking at the Troutman area. “We’ll help start a club anywhere as long as people are willing to help,” he said.

Monies for the clubs’ activities come from fundraisers and donations.