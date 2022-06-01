Runoff elections set for July 26 in Iredell County

With Brian Summers' formal request to the Iredell County Board of Elections, Iredell County will have three runoff municipal elections on July 26.

Summers said he hopes to continue the momentum from the May election as he goes head-to-head with current Mayor Costi Kutteh.

"This morning, I have informed the Iredell County Board of Elections that I, Brian Summers, hereby call for a run-off in the Statesville 2022 mayoral race. This is the right of the 1,028 citizens who dared to dream in supporting my candidacy, for their children and grandchildren, for a better quality of life for all of Statesville. This isn’t the time to slow down or cool off, this is a chance to continue working to move Statesville forward," Summer said. "I want to thank every citizen of Statesville who has prayed for me and the campaign. Statesville, we can do this together. I want to serve you as your next mayor."

In the seven candidate elections that set up this runoff, the incumbent Kutteh took in 1,280 votes (33.17%) while Summers with his 1,028 votes (26.64%) edged out Michael Johnson, who received 1,003 votes (25.99%).

The Statesville mayoral race won't be the only municipal race in town, as Kim Wasson filed for a runoff in her tightly contested race for two of the Statesville City Council at-large seats. In that race, Steve Johnson led the way with 1,545 votes (23.91%), but he will have to win over voters again as he takes on James Pressly with 1,166 (18.05%), and Kim Wasson with 1,155 (17.88%).

In Mooresville, the race for Ward 3's commissioner seat is down to a duel between Kevin Kasel and Tommy DeWeese. Kassel was ahead on election night with 440 voters (37.01%), followed closely by DeWeese's 435 (36.59%) and then James "Toodles" Ritchie in third with 314 voters (26.41%).

For the contests, early voting begins July 7, with election day set for July 26 in their respective precincts. Voters can register and vote the same day in the nonpartisan contest. Absentee by mail and early voting will be available as well she said.

