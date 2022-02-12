Running for Billie: Asha Rucker King honored to follow in steps of her great-aunt

Asha Rucker King is on a quest to honor her great-aunt who passed away in 2013.
She is honoring Billie Gail Moten, a woman who ran the New York City Marathon 30 times, and who was an inspiration to many of her fellow runners in New York and beyond. Moten was a native of Iredell County.
King, a graduate of West Iredell High School, is planning to run a half-marathon in all 50 states, and she’s more than halfway to that goal at 29.
She said while running half-marathons she decided to try and run a full marathon, with the goal of remembering her great-aunt. She wanted to run the same streets that Moten ran in the New York City Marathon and she accomplished that shortly after Moten died in 2013.
She wanted to run the NYC Marathon in 2020 as a tribute to Moten. It was the 50th anniversary of the event and King said she thought it would be a fitting remembrance of Moten. “There is a lottery for the New York City Marathon,” King said. She didn’t get chosen for the lottery to participate and tried to get in through a charity.
Then, due to the pandemic, the NYC Marathon was canceled. King said she figured there would be little chance she could get in in 2021 but then heard from the charity she had planned to get in through in 2020. “They said they had a slot open,” King said.
So in early November, King joined the approximately 30,000 runners for the 50th anniversary marathon.
Running the same streets Moten ran 30 times was surreal, King said. “It was just amazing,” she said.
King said she was touched by the response of the race’s spectators. For the entire 26.2 miles, she said, there were people lining the route. “There were so many people cheering, and if you had your name on your bib, they were calling out your name. It was really amazing,” she said.
King said she began running in 2008 and ran her first half-marathon the next year. She said she began running for exercise and as a stress reliever but running soon offered her the chance to meet people and take part in the comradery of the sport.
And it was a way for her to keep the spirit of Moten in the forefront.
She said she realized the reach her great-aunt had when she ran her first Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C. She was wearing a bib with Moten’s photo and name on it. “As I was running the race, a lady was behind me and she said she knew Billie. She said she used to run with her in New York City,” King said.
“That is a great memory,” she said.
King said she isn’t surprised by the love other runners have for Moten. Many of her fellow runners paid tribute to Moten when she died in 2013.
Several sent messages about how Moten inspired them to become runners and encouraged them to get back into the sport when they had dropped out for a period of time.
Moten ran the NYC marathon for the first time in 1978 at the age of 41, and continued running the marathon for many years. She ran that marathon for the last time in 2009 at the age of 72.
It is that spirit that King is continuing to embody as she runs for her own reasons but as a lasting memorial to Moten and what she meant to those in the running community and to her family.