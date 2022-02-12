Running for Billie: Asha Rucker King honored to follow in steps of her great-aunt

So in early November, King joined the approximately 30,000 runners for the 50th anniversary marathon.

Running the same streets Moten ran 30 times was surreal, King said. “It was just amazing,” she said.

King said she was touched by the response of the race’s spectators. For the entire 26.2 miles, she said, there were people lining the route. “There were so many people cheering, and if you had your name on your bib, they were calling out your name. It was really amazing,” she said.

King said she began running in 2008 and ran her first half-marathon the next year. She said she began running for exercise and as a stress reliever but running soon offered her the chance to meet people and take part in the comradery of the sport.

And it was a way for her to keep the spirit of Moten in the forefront.

She said she realized the reach her great-aunt had when she ran her first Marine Corps Marathon in Washington D.C. She was wearing a bib with Moten’s photo and name on it. “As I was running the race, a lady was behind me and she said she knew Billie. She said she used to run with her in New York City,” King said.

“That is a great memory,” she said.