Acknowledge, honor and remember.

That is the goal of RumbleQuake XI as it begins on Saturday with Uncle Sam’s Memorial Tribute Display in Statesville, along with a motorcade event that will travel from Kernersville to Statesville that morning.

The event’s organizer, Burgess Bailey, said his hope is to bring together the community with veterans to laugh, cry, and think as they take in the signs and sounds of the display and the motorcade.

“The month of May is National Military Appreciation Month, so with that in mind, our goal, our objective is to acknowledge, honor and remember all that have taken the oath and serve our country,” Bailey said. “They will acknowledge all. Then we want to honor the ones that are still living and of course, we want to remember and never ever, ever forget, the ones that have really paid the ultimate sacrifice and are no longer with us.”

The yearly event is organized by Bailey, a Statesville resident, and begins on Saturday with a display consisting of approximately 4,000 pictures at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville. The display will travel to 800 Bailey Farm Road and is expected to arrive around noon and be on display through 9 p.m. Hours Sunday will be from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and on Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It will also include the N.C. Moving Wall, listing all of North Carolina’s Vietnam War casualties, photos of various war memorials, monuments, and foreign war memorial cemeteries, a special tribute to the Tuskegee Airman, videos from Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery December 2018, and a replica of the Vietnam Memorial wall.

The RumbleQuake XI motorcade will start on Saturday at 11 a.m. from Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park in Kernersville and travel to The Boat at 800 Bailey Farm Road in Statesville and arrive around noon.

Bailey, whose son served in the Marine Corps, as well as other family members, said he was moved by what many Vietnam War veterans faced at home and abroad with the war.

“And it still is a hard spot in a lot of ways for the guys that served during that time. Whereas the World War II and Korean guys, were treated like heroes when they came home. And then, the guys from Vietnam were just the exact opposite,” Bailey said.

For more information, see www.therumblequake.com or call Bailey at 704-500-1621.