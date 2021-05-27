 Skip to main content
Rumble Quake VIX, Uncle Sam's Memorial Tribute Display to begin Saturday
Rumble Quake VIX, Uncle Sam's Memorial Tribute Display to begin Saturday

KIMG1319 RumbleQuake VI Overview(1).jpg

An overview of the site of the Rumble Quake.

 PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION

Rumble Quake VIX and the Uncle Sam’s Memorial Tribute Display will take place beginning Saturday.

The event lineup begins at 10 a.m. at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park, Kernersville and will end at The Boat, 800 Bailey Farm Road.

This project is an annual event coordinated by Statesville’s Burgess Bailey.

The motorcade will lineup at 9652 E. Mountain St., Kernersville.

The Uncle Sam’s Memorial Tribute, which includes more than 4,000 photos, lists the names of more than 1,600 North Carolina veterans. It was created by Phyllis Dorothy Zawislak.

Other features of the tribute include photos of Vietnam casualties associated with North Carolina, photos of War Memorial monuments from all North Carolina counties, photos of the war memorial monuments from all of the states and photos of battle monuments and cemeteries in foreign countries.

It will also include a special display honoring and remembering the Tuskegee Airmen.

The display will take place through Memorial Day.

For more information visit http://www.therumblequake.com.

