Rufus Heaggans looks back on 3,000,000 miles on the road

Rufus Heaggans has seen a lot as he traveled more than 3,000,000 miles and seen the United States change over the years from the cab of a tractor-trailer.
And in those 34 years, he has a clean driving record too, one he is proud of.
Heaggans was recently named the Messer Group’s Charlotte Zone Driver of the Year 2021 because of his safe driving, a record he plans to keep clean until he hauls his final load of cargo to its destination.
“I thank God every day because I’m telling you, it’s a lot that goes on when you’re in that cab going down the road. And you’re not going to drive it for you to drive it for the other man because you don’t know what nobody else is going to do. It’s a lot to be responsible for and the way people drive,” Heaggans said. “I take pride in that. My goal is every day is to go out and I want them back home too.”
In his 11 years with the Messer Group, he’s driven more than a million miles and been praised for his eye toward safety and communication with customers. Heaggans minds his p’s and q’s and, while some things have changed, such as cameras that record when a driver is forced to stop suddenly, he keeps his safety record intact. It shouldn’t be a surprise that according to Messer, it’s been almost two years since his camera needed to record considering he’s driven so far without an accident where he was at fault.
Over those miles, Heaggans has hauled many different things, from poultry to the ice-cold carbon dioxide that he transports now, which gives him a perspective on the supply chains that suddenly became everyone’s concerns as they were tied up by the pandemic. He said between that and his opinion that people just don’t want to work, it has shown people how important having truckers like him and the logistics behind them to get what everyone wants and needs from point A to point B.
And while in many ways driving comes at the whims of those companies looking to move something from one point to another, Heaggans said he enjoys the fact there is independence in his work. Once the cargo is loaded, it’s up to him to get the job done in a timely manner.
“It’s like a one-man show, you’re doing it all, and you’re in the cab by yourself,” Heaggans said. “You got your own little freedom, it’s nobody standing over your shoulder — you’re not doing this. You’re not doing that — that’s what I like about it. It’s your own independence.”
That’s allowed him over the years to see the American west (“It’s a different world out west,”) some of the more urban parts of the midwest when he was delivering cars (“Too fast for me.”), and of course, plenty of the south, which he is glad to call home.