Rufus Heaggans looks back on 3,000,000 miles on the road

Rufus Heaggans has seen a lot as he traveled more than 3,000,000 miles and seen the United States change over the years from the cab of a tractor-trailer.

And in those 34 years, he has a clean driving record too, one he is proud of.

Heaggans was recently named the Messer Group’s Charlotte Zone Driver of the Year 2021 because of his safe driving, a record he plans to keep clean until he hauls his final load of cargo to its destination.

“I thank God every day because I’m telling you, it’s a lot that goes on when you’re in that cab going down the road. And you’re not going to drive it for you to drive it for the other man because you don’t know what nobody else is going to do. It’s a lot to be responsible for and the way people drive,” Heaggans said. “I take pride in that. My goal is every day is to go out and I want them back home too.”