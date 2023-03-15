Mooresville Performing Arts & Events welcomes “Ruben Sings Luther” at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center on Saturday.

It’s a magical night out — a special concert event for Ruben Studdard fans and millions of Luther Vandross fans who long for his music — who now have a show that comes very close to the feeling of his memorable concerts — it’s a vocal tribute to his remarkable talent.

There will never be another Luther Vandross, and no other voice comes closer to him than Ruben Studdard — the remarkable singer who has been hailed as the “Next Luther” during his “American Idol” run, and was nominated for a Grammy for singing “Superstar.”

Produced by Stig Edgren — the creative force who staged events for numerous popes and presidents, created “Elvis Presley – In Concert,” designed shows for Earth, Wind & Fire and Gloria Estefan, and created Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” live video. This is as close as you’ll get to a Vandross show.

Purchase tickets online at www.ourtownstage.com or by calling the ticket office 704-799-4220.