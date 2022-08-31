Roundtable has lawmakers, sheriffs focused on border security, sanctuary cities

LEXINGTON — North Carolina might be thousands of miles from the nation’s southern border with Mexico, but U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis and Rep. Ted Budd said that many members of law enforcement in the state tell them everywhere now is effectively a border state.

“I hear a powerful statement repeatedly, and that is that every single county in North Carolina has become a border county because of policies, the same policies that don’t have law enforcement’s back,” Budd said. “We want to give you the tools that you need to stop illegal immigration.”

Budd and Tillis were flanked by several General Assembly members and county sheriffs, including Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell, for a roundtable discussion at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office to highlight what they say is the reckless policy at the federal level when it comes to immigration and crimes committed by those that come to the U.S. illegally or who they feel abuse the country’s asylum policy. In the case of those seeking asylum, Brandon Judd, the National Border Patrol Council president, said less than 15% of those applying to stay are accepted.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, more than 1.8 million arrests have been made at the border in the last fiscal year, an increase since 2020.

Along with the federal policy, one of the targets of the gathered group’s ire was so-called “sanctuary cities,” municipalities that don’t comply with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s detainer orders, which ask law enforcement agencies to detain certain people believed to have illegally entered the country.

State House Speaker Tim Moore criticized Gov. Roy Cooper for his veto of bills passed by the General Assembly that would allow residents to file lawsuits against law enforcement agencies that did not detain those who ICE requested. If agencies did not comply with the ICE detainers, and if the person went on to commit crimes, the agencies could be held liable in civil court.

Another talking point from the roundtable was that a stronger border policy would stop the flow of those entering the country illegally. That, along with eliminating sanctuary cities, the sheriffs and lawmakers argued, would slow the flow of criminals and drugs across the border with Mexico.

Campbell agreed with the notion of every state being a border state, saying that while there are illegal immigrants in the county and that the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office does comply with ICE detainers, his focus is to make sure violent criminals and drugs were kept out of Iredell County more than anything else.

“Most of it, the crime we see, are the drugs we see transported throughout the county,” Campbell said.

He mentioned the 1.4 pounds of fentanyl that the sheriff’s office seized earlier this month, and how much of that particular drug enters across the U.S.-Mexico border.

“That’s coming directly across our southern border, that is where it is coming from. The drug trade drives more violence.”

He said the county’s crime rates have gone down in recent years, but he believes crime rates in more urban areas will rise unless border policy changes.

What is a sanctuary city?

What a sanctuary city is is up for debate, legally speaking. While some call any city or municipality that doesn’t defer to ICE and the federal government in all matters, the generally held definition is sanctuary cities are municipalities that limit their cooperation with the federal government when it comes to immigration-related legal matters. That means that the law enforcement agencies there won’t check a person’s immigration status to keep him or her detained if ICE has put out an order to do so.

Opponents of such policies say that it creates more crime and sometimes allowed suspected criminals with records who could be detained by ICE to reenter the community, or simply vanish from law enforcement’s radar if they can post bail or are released before their trials on non-immigration-related charges.

North Carolina passed a law banning sanctuary cities, but at least six county sheriffs in the state, including Forsyth and Mecklenburg counties, do not honor ICE detainers. Sheriffs like Forsyth’s Bobby Kimbrough said he sees it as a violation of someone’s Fourth Amendment rights when asked why they weren’t cooperating with ICE.

A number of studies have found that crime hasn’t increased in so-called sanctuary cities, but as crime has risen across the country above pre-COVID-19 levels, many Republicans point to the increase being tied to the Biden administration’s border policy. The number of migrants and apprehension had been in a downward trend since 2000 and bottomed out during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former President Donald Trump made border policy part of his agenda in 2016, and border crossings slowed even more then, but have increased since 2021 after President Joe Biden took office.

Policy and politics

While the politicians at the meeting framed it as a policy meeting, it also served as a political one as well. Budd and Tillis framed themselves as checks on Biden’s immigration policies. Tillis said that border policy, in the case of asylum, should put those that try to enter the country at legal points of entry ahead of those that don’t cross legally.

On the state level, Moore and others also took several jabs at Cooper, saying he was on the side of criminals, not residents.

“By vetoing the bill, the governor basically said we are a sanctuary state,” Moore said.

“In my opinion, he is simply catering to the wrong group of folks,” state Sen. Chuck Edwards said.

Whether in North Carolina or elsewhere in the U.S., the debate continues both in the case of policy and politics.

Tillis said that he has been looking for a middle ground with Democrats in regards to immigration reform, but that nothing can be done until the border is made more secure.

While the meeting in Davidson County focused on the law enforcement aspect, it is hard to ignore the political and social aspects involved in the debate that goes beyond drug enforcement or criminal acts. While Judd focused on his role as a border agent and head of the union for the Border Patrol at the meeting, he earlier this year accused Biden of having an “open border policy” in an effort to change the demographics of the United States — a theory sometimes called “replacement theory” — which would give Democrats more political power, the theory goes.

Politics, policy or something else, the debate won’t end in November when elections take place, but the players involved might change. Moore said Republicans will bring forward a similar bill to open up law enforcement to civil liability if ICE detainers are ignored. He said he expects that to be vetoed unless the GOP gets a supermajority in the General Assembly.

Budd and Tillis said they would consider pressing for a similar bill at the federal level, and Tillis said they would look as well at limiting federal funding for law enforcement agencies that don’t defer to ICE.