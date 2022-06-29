Rotary of Greater Statesville hears from county extension director

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently had a program given about the North Carolina Cooperative Extension. Nancy Keith, county extension director, spoke with the group about the great work that the agency does in Iredell County and surrounding counties with local farmers. Pictured, from left, are Matt Madison, program director, Sherry Harris, Rotary Club of Greater Statesville president, and Keith. The agency’s website gives extensive information about local agriculture, 4-H Clubs, local activities, etc. Visit http://iredell.ces.ncsu.edu.