This will be an all-day event April 20, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Statesville Civic Center. The objective is not only to increase awareness about the great work that the Boys & Girls Club does in Iredell County, but a day to “celebrate our community.” The event is presented by Randy Marion Automotive Group with many other opportunities to be a sponsor or volunteer. There will be “gourmet chefs” from the community cooking and serving. To learn more and get involved, call the Boys & Girls Clubs, Brady Johnson, at 704-397-2429 or email bjohnson@piedmontbgc.org.