Rotary Club of Greater Statesville learns about foundation

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently had a program learning more about the Rotary Foundation. District Rotary Foundation Chair Beth Trotter presented what the foundation’s strategic initiatives are, its history and the impact it has had in the Statesville community.
