 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville learns about DACI

  • Updated
  • 0
image002.jpg

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville heard a presentation from Shane Nixon, executive director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI), detailing what the nonprofit does for local citizens in Iredell County. The agency works with other community-based agencies “focusing to prevent drug and alcohol misuse, abuse and overdose deaths through public awareness, education, harm reduction and advocacy.” To learn more about DACI, go to daciredell.org or call 704-871-3450. Nxion, left, is with Layn Tallent, Rotary Club president.

 Photo used with permission

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

These rare sheep bred in the UK have the faces of badgers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert