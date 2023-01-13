Rotary Club of Greater Statesville learns about DACI

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville heard a presentation from Shane Nixon, executive director of the Drug-Alcohol Coalition of Iredell (DACI), detailing what the nonprofit does for local citizens in Iredell County. The agency works with other community-based agencies “focusing to prevent drug and alcohol misuse, abuse and overdose deaths through public awareness, education, harm reduction and advocacy.” To learn more about DACI, go to daciredell.org or call 704-871-3450. Nxion, left, is with Layn Tallent, Rotary Club president.