Rotary Club of Greater Statesville installs new officers, board

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently installed new officers and board members for the new year of service. The club also celebrated the outgoing board member and officers from the past service year. The club meets every Thursday at noon at Twisted Oak.
