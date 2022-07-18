 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of Greater Statesville installs new officers, board

The new officers and board members for the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville are pictured from left, Sherry Harris, immediate past president; Joey Garrison, treasurer; Heather Oland, secretary; Lee Greer, foundation chair; Scarlett Chapman, membership and special events coordinator; Kyle Houston, president-elect; and Layn Tallent, resident. 

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville recently installed new officers and board members for the new year of service. The club also celebrated the outgoing board member and officers from the past service year. The club meets every Thursday at noon at Twisted Oak.

