Rotary Club of Greater Statesville honors Maureen Moore

At its weekly meeting at Twisted Oak restaurant, the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville honored Maureen Moore for her six years of service to the club and Statesville community.

President Scarlett Chapman, along with fellow Rotarians, thanked Moore for her time, dedication and service to the community. They reflected on various services projects they’ve done together and the friendships they’ve made with Moore.

Moore helped to start up the Career Academy & Technical School scholarship for students nearly five years ago. Each year, the club gives $5,000 to students who are furthering their education to gain employable skills.

Moore also has served as membership chair, program chair, foundation chair and president. For the past year, she has served as assistant governor for District 7680 supporting clubs in north Iredell and Rowan counties.

The club honored Moore with thanks and well wishes as she transitions to the North Mecklenburg Rotary Club in Cornelius, where she now lives. Moore will serve as assistant governor for the Lake Norman clubs beginning July 1.

Moore is communications manager for EnergyUnited and also serves on the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce board of directors and Executive Committee as well as the Crosby Scholars Board.