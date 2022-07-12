 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears program on Dove House

Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center

Beth McKeithan, right, executive director of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center is shown Sherry Harris, club president.

Beth McKeithan, executive director of the Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center, recently gave a program to the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville. Dove House Children’s Advocacy Center supports the investigation, prosecution and therapy/follow-up of reported child sexual abuse/assault cases in Iredell and Alexander counties, all from a safe and child-friendly facility.

