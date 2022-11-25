 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears presentation about United Nations

  • Updated
  • 0
112322-srl-news-rotary-p1

Pictured are Layn Tallent, club president and Summers, who is a new member of the club.

 Photo used with permission

On Nov. 17, The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville had a program given by Brian Summers about the United Nations. He gave a brief history about the U.N., its formation, past responsibilities and current activity and nation membership. He answered questions from Rotary members that helped clarify what the role of the U.N. is in current events around the world.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish pride after Lewandowski breaks World Cup 'curse'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert