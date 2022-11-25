Rotary Club of Greater Statesville hears presentation about United Nations

On Nov. 17, The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville had a program given by Brian Summers about the United Nations. He gave a brief history about the U.N., its formation, past responsibilities and current activity and nation membership. He answered questions from Rotary members that helped clarify what the role of the U.N. is in current events around the world.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ben Gibson
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today