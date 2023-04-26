In a recent program for The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville, Mike Lassiter, local attorney and historian, presented his work on capturing the untold stories of small towns, their iconic and historic buildings throughout North Carolina.

But more importantly the work really became about “the people inside the buildings and their stories.” Lassiter has authored two books titled "Our Vanishing Americana," one for North Carolina and one for South Carolina. The pictures and stories included in the books bring to life the history of small towns and their citizens, probably towns you have driven through many times. Learn more at ourvanishingamericana.com.