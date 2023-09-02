School is back in session and the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville wants to make sure Third Creek Elementary School were stocked up as they head into another year of school.

On Aug. 25 the Rotary Club of Greater Statesville delivered a truck full of school supplies — thanks to Flow Toyota — to Third Creek Elementary School. School administrators Jason Humphrey and Carla Moorefield, along with several fifth grade students, were there to help unload the supplies. Teachers and staff will give them to students throughout the year as needed.

“We wanted to help a school this year and chose to ‘adopt’ Third Creek Elementary. We kicked off this new partnership by collecting school supplies that Rotarians donated during the past month. Rotary Club president Maureen Moore said. “We also brought in some snacks for the teachers to enjoy. This is just one way to show how we appreciate our students and teachers. We look forward to partnering on other projects throughout the year as we live the Rotary motto ‘Service Above Self.’”

The Rotary Club of Greater Statesville meets every Thursday at 12 noon at Twisted Oak Restaurant. If you would like to join, please reach out to the membership chair, Sherry Harris at mrssherryharris@yahoo.com All members of the community are welcome.