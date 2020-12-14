 Skip to main content
Rotary Club members serve as Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign bell ringers
Rotary Club members serve as Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign bell ringers

Rotarians are known for their motto, “Service Above Self.” On Dec. 9, 18 members of the Rotary Club of Statesville put the motto into action and volunteered to ring the bell at The Salvation Army red kettles at Walmart in Statesville. The members volunteered at both entrances from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. covering a total of 18 shifts.

The red kettle campaign started in 1891 and continues to be a Christmas tradition to support those in need.

“This year, the needs are greater than ever,” said club President Michelle Hepler. “COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll on families across Iredell County, and the money dropped in a red kettle goes right back into helping our local community.”

Salvation Army bell ringing is one of the club’s annual service traditions.

“Ringing the bell looks a little different this year, but our club’s desire to serve our community remains strong, “said Robb Collier, club service chair, who coordinated the service project. “Our club members look forward to this opportunity each year, and Salvation Army implemented additional safety measure to keep volunteers and donors safe."

Volunteers are needed Monday through Saturday through Dec. 24.

For information about bell ringing in Iredell County, call The Salvation Army at 704-872-5623 or apply online at redkettlevolunteer.org.

About Rotary
Rotary brings together a global network of volunteers dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members of more than 35,000 Rotary clubs in over 200 countries and regions. Their work improves lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need in their own communities to working toward a polio-free world. If “Service Above Self sounds like a motto you can embrace, visit rotarystatesville.org/ for more information about joining the Rotary Club of Statesville.
 
