Rotary Club hears about the importance of blood drives

Terri DeBoo, Red Cross account representative, spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary Wednesday at the club’s weekly meeting at the Statesville Civic Center.

DeBoo said that when COVID-19 hit, the Red Cross lost 5,300 of its blood drives and 33,000 units of blood. She said that each unit saves three lives.

DeBoo said that Fourth Creek Rotary averages 43 units per blood drive, and the club hosts blood drives every 56 days. She said Fourth Creek Rotary’s blood drives have saved 7,887 lives.

She said that the Red Cross began blood drives in 1940 and provides 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

The next Fourth Creek Rotary blood drive will be Nov. 11, at the Statesville YMCA.