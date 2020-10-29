 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rotary Club hears about the importance of blood drives
0 comments
top story

Rotary Club hears about the importance of blood drives

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
103020-srl-news-rotary-p1.jpg

Terri DeBoo, Red Cross account representative, spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary Wednesday at the Club’s weekly meeting at the Statesville Civic Center.

Terri DeBoo, Red Cross account representative, spoke to Fourth Creek Rotary Wednesday at the club’s weekly meeting at the Statesville Civic Center.

DeBoo said that when COVID-19 hit, the Red Cross lost 5,300 of its blood drives and 33,000 units of blood. She said that each unit saves three lives.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

DeBoo said that Fourth Creek Rotary averages 43 units per blood drive, and the club hosts blood drives every 56 days. She said Fourth Creek Rotary’s blood drives have saved 7,887 lives.

She said that the Red Cross began blood drives in 1940 and provides 40 percent of the nation’s blood supply.

The next Fourth Creek Rotary blood drive will be Nov. 11, at the Statesville YMCA.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Church to host Fall Festival
Local News

Church to host Fall Festival

  • Updated

South River Baptist Church in Statesville is preparing for Saturday's Fall Festival and invites the community to join them for their annual ce…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert