Rotary Club gives cookies to N.B. Mills School for Teacher Appreciation Week
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fugitive task force helped apprehend a man wanted in connection with a shooting in April.
Three homes in Mooresville were declared uninhabitable after damage caused by a sudden thunderstorm on Wednesday afternoon.
As someone my age would do, I took to Instagram to ask the residents of Statesville (at least the ones that follow me) about their opinions on…
A tip concerning property being used with illegal activities led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and several stolen tools and the arrests …
Lake Norman Medical Group, Lake Norman Gastroenterology welcomes board-certified gastroenterologist Carl Foulks Jr., M.D. He joins Dr. John Cl…
Two people were charged after a monthlong investigation into distribution of crystal methamphetamine in southern Iredell County, said Iredell …
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office made a pair of arrests Thursday at a residence on Gay Street in Statesville, resulting in the seizure of s…
There are 38 places in Statesville listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but only one that can be said definitively preserve Bla…
Margaret Mead was right when she said, “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is t…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from April 22-30. For more information regarding specific plots …