Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of enriching Statesville

While Bentley and Pendleton are some of the longest-tenured members, the club also added one of its newest with Shannon Viera joining during the celebration. The club also recognized Robb Collier and President Michelle Hepler as its Distinguished Rotarians for 2020-21.

On hand as well were Mike Walker, the club’s district governor, and Maureen Moore, the assistant governor. Walker said that in celebrating 100 years, the Rotary Club of Statesville showed perseverance both in the last century and in the past year as it still found ways to help despite limitations brought on by COVID-19.

“You can’t even total all of the good that they’ve done, but they do good every year and Statesville is a better community for it, in a lot of ways they would never know,” Walker said. “Everybody has had to redefine how they do everything. It makes connections tougher, so they’ve had to go out the way to stay connected compared to a normal year.”

Hepler said the Rotary Club of Statesville has 55 active members and 10 honorary members, which she said makes for roughly 781 years of service in total to the community.