Rotary Club celebrates 100 years of enriching Statesville

Plenty of things have changed since Dr. Ralph Bentley was planning Statesville’s Rotary Club’s 50th anniversary, but one thing hasn’t changed between then and now as the Rotary Club celebrates 100 years.
“It’s stayed the same in that we want to be a force in the community to do things to better the community is the best way I can say it,” Bentley said. “It’s deja vu, but it’s still a great club and great celebration and real happy with this.”
On Tuesday the Rotary Club celebrated its 100th anniversary with a banquet at the Statesville County Club. Dozens of its members gathered to reflect on what has and hasn’t changed for the group in the last 100 years.
Bentley said one big change was back 50 years ago, women weren’t allowed to be members. Now they’re part of the group that he believes is pushing positive change in Statesville.
And that civic pride was evident as different club members spoke over lunch to commemorate the occasion no matter how long or how briefly they have been with the group. For Andy Pendleton, however, it’s been nearly 70 years since he joined the organization in 1959.
“I’ve met some fine people in this club, and they’ve done well with projects over the years,” Pendleton said. “The community has profited from the club being there.”
While Bentley and Pendleton are some of the longest-tenured members, the club also added one of its newest with Shannon Viera joining during the celebration. The club also recognized Robb Collier and President Michelle Hepler as its Distinguished Rotarians for 2020-21.
On hand as well were Mike Walker, the club’s district governor, and Maureen Moore, the assistant governor. Walker said that in celebrating 100 years, the Rotary Club of Statesville showed perseverance both in the last century and in the past year as it still found ways to help despite limitations brought on by COVID-19.
“You can’t even total all of the good that they’ve done, but they do good every year and Statesville is a better community for it, in a lot of ways they would never know,” Walker said. “Everybody has had to redefine how they do everything. It makes connections tougher, so they’ve had to go out the way to stay connected compared to a normal year.”
Hepler said the Rotary Club of Statesville has 55 active members and 10 honorary members, which she said makes for roughly 781 years of service in total to the community.
“It speaks volumes to the heart and dedication. The commitment to service to all of the folks in the club,” Hepler said. “I’m a native, born and raised in Iredell County. It means a lot to me to celebrate this milestone with the club and community.”
Rotary history
While the first Rotary Club was established in 1905 in Chicago, it would be 16 years before Statesville would establish its own, thanks to a little help from Charlotte’s club.
According to the Rotary Club, W.A. Thomas was spurred to begin a club in Statesville. With assistance from Charlotte’s Rotary Club and 16 Statesville businessmen, the Statesville club was chartered in November 1921.
While in Chicago for a business meeting in 1921, Thomas attended the Rotary meeting as a guest. This meeting had such an impact on him that he saw the value the club could offer the Statesville community. By 1929, it grew to 50 members. It would peak at 115 members in the 1970s.
According to Steve Hill, from the Statesville Historical Collection, within a month the club had helped establish a 21-piece band as a dropout prevention tool.
Some of the Rotary’s projects over the years include Mitchell College’s library building, where it furnished an auditorium and the Rotary Farmer’s Market and, more recently, it paired with the Iredell County Parks & Recreation to build a shelter in Jennings Park. It also established an endowment in 1992 to raise money for charities and service projects. According to the club, the endowment has disbursed $314,050 to 58 community programs since 2008.
During Tuesday’s event, Hill spoke about the club’s early years, sharing stories about how the club went from an idea to a force in the community.
Along with the band that it funded, the Boys’ Work Committee helped identify students who hadn’t returned to school after the summer. He said they worked one on one with them to prevent them from dropping out.
“Kind of like Rotary truant officers. The club boasted in late September 1921 that as a result of their work, only five high school boys had not returned to school,” Hill said.
The club had many positive contributions, including fighting adult illiteracy, but Hill also shared some humorous anecdotes as well.
Hill capped off his presentation by recalling what newspaper editor Jay Huskins once said of the group, which was “The Statesville Rotary Club doesn’t do anything halfway.
“Apparently, that’s been your simple, yet strategic, secret to success all this time, because for 100 years, the Statesville Rotary Club has had a hand in almost every good thing that’s come to our community, either leading from the front, pushing from the rear, or cheering from the sidelines — never doing it halfway,” Hill said. “So, each of you should be very proud of your role in this process. This community’s a much better place because of your past and future ‘service above self.’”
