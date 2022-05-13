Roger Bejcek annouces candidacy for Statesville City Council at-large seat

Statesville City Council at-large candidate Roger Bejcek formally announced his campaign recently as he explained he was ready to be the change.

“Instead of watching from the sidelines, I feel called to be part of the solution,” Bejcek said. “My background and experience in economic development and planning would be of huge assistance in making sure we plan not just for today, or a few years from now, but five and 10 years out.”

In his announcement, he said while there is unprecedented growth in Statesville, he questions if the current city government is adequately prepared for it.

“I feel the current city government has taken several steps backwards recently. These steps include: rescinding plans to build the fire/police/community center at Amity Hill Road and Shelton Avenue, the parking deck behind the Vance Hotel, lack of action on the Vance Hotel, inability to bring closure to the solid waste fee issue for three years, and lack of progress on the promised street scape extending down the Shelton Avenue Corridor. These are the catalysts for me entering the race for city council.”

Bejcek explained that his platform is one in which he plans to listen to the community, as well as work to unify it. He said his goals were to unify Statesville as a community, attract new businesses to create more, better-paying jobs focusing on the Shelton Avenue corridor, and make Statesville safer to live and raise a family.

Bejcek stated he has lived in the city for 49 years and that he and his wife have raised their three children in the community where they attended schools. Bejeck is a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

“We love Statesville, it is our home,” Bejcek said.

The Statesville resident said that he has worked as a realtor and general contractor, and served as president of the Home Builders Association, vice president of the Chamber of Commerce Economic Development, and served on the Iredell County Planning Board.

“This experience provides great insight into properly managing the current demands of our growing community,” Bejcek said.

Bejcek said there is no “magic wand” for addressing the city’s rapid growth, but that families moving in into the city need places to shop and have fun while having good opportunities for education and employment.

“It is clear to see that our city is growing as evidenced by the number of large housing, commercial and industrial sites under construction. The projection is for 3,000 homes and 8,000 people over the next five years. Statesville must be unified to address this growth. Whether you live north, south, east or west of the town center there is only ONE Statesville. Increasing our population is key to Statesville’s prosperity as population drives more businesses to serve more families,” Bejcek said. “My commitment to you is: I will work hard with other council members analyzing zoning requests insuring they offer the best solution for the community with inclusiveness for all. There is a lot to do over the next four years as the population explodes, our council must work together with other cities and agencies across the county for the best solution for you, your family, and all residents of Statesville and Iredell County.”

