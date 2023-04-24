Performing Arts Live Iredell’s 2022-23 season concludes with a concert from America’s premier large brass ensemble on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Mac Gray Auditorium at Statesville High School.

The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass is a family-owned and operated business that had its beginnings on the streets of New Orleans. On the advice of family patriarch Ellis Marsalis, the group created a concert format that breaks the usual barriers between genres and creates a solid connection between the audience and performers. The group reflects the diverse makeup of men and women in the American culture, and is dedicated to the idea that music is a gift to be enjoyed by all.

A veritable dream-team of virtuoso brass players, the group debuted in Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center in Verizon Hall. A residency followed in the Mann Center for the Performing Arts, along with a special feature on the NPR show, “All Things Considered.”

In recent years, the group has been invited to perform around the world, including concerts in China’s National Center for the Performing Arts, Tanglewood’s Seiji Ozawa Hall and other prominent performing arts centers throughout the United States, South America and Europe.

Tickets for The Rodney Marsalis Philadelphia Big Brass are available by visiting the PAL box office at Shops UpFront, 1109 W. Front St., Statesville, calling 704-380-0875, online at www.paliredell.com and at Mac Gray Auditorium prior to the show.