Rocky Mount Church is hosting its seventh annual Cruise-In on Saturday at 1739 Perth Road, five miles south of Troutman. This fun and free family-friendly event will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

In the event of inclement weather, the rain date is Sept. 23.

Last year’s show drew more than 200 vehicles. The Cruise-in is open to cars of all makes, models, and years. Preregister to avoid the line at https://rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in.

A registration table will be set up near the church sanctuary for exhibitors to get their show numbers and other information on the day of the show as well.

Free hot dogs, chips, and drinks will also be available.

Music from the 1950s through the ‘80s will help visitors get into the classic car frame of mind as they browse through the cars and trucks.

Trophies for exhibitors will be awarded in 8 categories. Prize drawings for both participants and attendees will take place throughout the day.

For more information, visit https://rockymountchurch.com/cruise-in, text organizer Karl Gerwitz at 704-634-9392 or email questions to cars@rockymountchurch.com.