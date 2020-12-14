Rocky Hill Baptist Church adapts its live Nativity presentation

Coronavirus restrictions may have changed the method but it hasn’t changed the message.

For more than four decades, Rocky Hill Baptist Church has been sharing the true meaning of Christmas through its live Nativity program.

And for those four decades, the Nativity presentation has gone through a couple of moves.

This year, however, planning for the event was nothing like church officials have seen before and required more adapting than ever before.

“It’s been a lot of knowing what to do because things change from week to week,” said Sue Williams, secretary of Rocky Hill Baptist Church.

While COVID-19 forced the church to forego having its drive-by Nativity in a large venue, as it has in the past 45 years, it also brought an unexpected blessing.

The pared down presentation will be held at the church this year, and will still include all of the elements of the story of Christ’s birth, Williams said. Mary and Joseph, the three wise men and live animals — a sheep and donkey — will be present to deliver the message of Christmas, Williams said.

And, with the Nativity on the church grounds, she said, it is a chance to share the story with the community.