ROCKING OUT AGAIN: Local charity hosts first fundraising event of the summer

After playing a handful of songs, Joan Burton, one of the vocalists for the band Heart Breaker, stepped up to her mic and asked the crowd a question:
“It’s nice to see live shows again, huh?”
For the crowd that had amassed for the drive-in concert at Langtree in Mooresville on Thursday night, this drew one of the loudest responses of the night.
However, for the organizers of the charity event, Ace and TJ’s Grin Kids, the sounds of live music and crowds cheering was the best thing they’ve heard all year.
“It’s been a very quiet summer,” Ace, co-host of the morning show on 96.1, said. “We’ve had literally no events, which has put the charity in a very bad way over the past six months, so it’s exciting to get back out and do something again.”
Grin Kids, a charity organization founded by Ace and TJ 20 years ago with the goal of providing for terminally ill and chronically disabled children, announced in June that it had to postpone its upcoming trip in January of 2021 for the first time in the charity’s history due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grin Kids has been able to host just one full-fledged event this year, a Mardi Gras Ball that was held in Uptown Charlotte back in early February. By late August of 2019, the organization had already hosted five charity events.
“It’s such a challenging time,” Grin Kids executive director Liana Weller said. “It’s awesome that people are able to get out a little bit more and that we’re able to put together some events together that people feel comfortable going to.”
The concept for the drive-in concert wasn’t something that Weller and company had been working on for a long time either. She said the plans had only been in the works for roughly three weeks prior to the actual event.
“You know, everything falls in place because everyone is ready to go, everyone is ready to do something,” Ace said. “Everyone jumped on board, but it’s still required double the effort to try to get this together and get it ready to go in time.”
Given the short planning time, and even shorter time spent marketing the event, the turnout was great. More than 35 cars bought tickets to park in the field in front of the stage, many bringing tables and chairs to enjoy the warm August evening and have a night out, something that has been long awaited by many.
More people walked up to the event from the neighboring apartments and took in the concert from the street where a handful of local breweries had set up stations for the night.
“Every single vendor we asked wanted to participate, they were happy to do it,” Rob Tankoos, event director at Langtree, said. “Everybody was very eager to help and chip in. This was actually the most volunteers we’ve ever had for an event.”
Between the ticket sales and the donations, Weller estimates that Thursday night’s concert would raise around $5,000 for Grin Kids. While that isn’t quite the total they’ve grown accustomed to in years past, she is thrilled to even have that.
“All the money we raise this year, and all through next year, will help us take a group of children in early 2022 to Disney World,” Weller said. “Tonight will raise enough for two families to go on that trip.”
Grin Kids has been able to put together plans for a few more events in the coming months, and for them, it’s a sense of normalcy that has been restored.
“We are making a difference in people’s lives,” Ace said “Without these events, it leaves you feeling as if you are not doing the thing that comes so naturally.
“Just having these events makes us feel like we are doing the thing that we are supposed to be doing, helping these children and their families.”
