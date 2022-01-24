Rockie Lynne set to kick off 2022 Musicians Speaker Series on Thursday

Rockie Lynne and other musicians will be featured as part of the Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council.

While all of the performers will speak about overcoming adversity, Lynne has a unique connection. He spent several months at Barium Springs Home for Children until he was adopted by a Statesville family as a child. For this reason, he is eager to support Children’s Hope Alliance (formerly the Barium Springs Home for Children) in its efforts to support at-risk children in North Carolina, a news release says.

“I just want to encourage them to dream big,” Lynne said.

That sort of positivity is what Lynne said he didn’t feel in his life until his instructor was telling him he could do anything as he was receiving his pin for finishing airborne training in the Army. Though that was “a lifetime ago,” he said, it is something he often looks back on and remembers the impact that it had.

“It’s an honor to get to speak to those young people and to sing for them,” Lynne said. “It’s a chance to give back to the community and encourage these kids.”