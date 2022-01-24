Rockie Lynne set to kick off 2022 Musicians Speaker Series on Thursday

Rockie Lynne and other musicians will be featured as part of the Children’s Hope Alliance and Heartstrings Therapeutic Music & Art Program in conjunction with their collaborative partner, Iredell Arts Council.
While all of the performers will speak about overcoming adversity, Lynne has a unique connection. He spent several months at Barium Springs Home for Children until he was adopted by a Statesville family as a child. For this reason, he is eager to support Children’s Hope Alliance (formerly the Barium Springs Home for Children) in its efforts to support at-risk children in North Carolina, a news release says.
“I just want to encourage them to dream big,” Lynne said.
That sort of positivity is what Lynne said he didn’t feel in his life until his instructor was telling him he could do anything as he was receiving his pin for finishing airborne training in the Army. Though that was “a lifetime ago,” he said, it is something he often looks back on and remembers the impact that it had.
“It’s an honor to get to speak to those young people and to sing for them,” Lynne said. “It’s a chance to give back to the community and encourage these kids.”
He said much has changed at Barium Springs since he was there years ago, but he looks forward to the opportunity to perform there after his time in the military and as a musician who has performed in the U.S. and abroad.
Musicians Speaker Series
Each month at the Barium Springs campus, guest speakers will share personal stories of overcoming adversity in music and in life. There also will perform their music for the community and at-risk kids in attendance. Refreshments for the debut event will be provided by The Exchange Club of Mooresville/Lake Norman.
Paula Miller, Heartstrings program manager, said the challenges the performers faced were all different, but all of them can inspire.
“They are incredible stories that will be inspirational to the youth,” Miller said. “Everybody has difficulty in their lives, but some kids get dealt more than others. But regardless of what they’ve been dealt, we hope that they’ll be inspired to always take the opportunities to follow their dreams, believe in themselves, and change their course in life.”
This event is free and open to the public, and educators are encouraged to have their students attend. Musicians and music lovers also are encouraged to participate, the release says.
The events take place at the Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Program Gracie Building at 153 Frazier Loop, Statesville. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greets with the musicians. The music begins at 6 p.m., and a question-and-answer session will follow the roughly half-hour performances.
The lineup of musicians for the year is:
Thursday: Rockie Lynne
Feb. 24: Eli Yacinthe
March 24: Dani Kerr
April 28: Clay Lunsford
May 26: Tonya Wood
June 23: Marie Reid
July 28: Sharon Owenby & Friends
August 25: Josh Perryman
Sept. 22: Jasmine Lloyd
Oct. 27: Bing Futch
Nov. 17: Matt Eckerd
Dec. 15: Bryan Olson
