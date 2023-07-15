Catelyn Clark had the anticipation for the launch of her rocket build as a few minor hiccups — not of her own as a new set of batteries were needed for the launching device — added to the tension as she waited.

“I’m just thinking in my mind you can do this, just one more try,” Clark said.

But with a press of a button, her rocket ignited and put a smile on her face.

“It’s been a lot of fun. I’m learning a lot, and learning teamwork, too,” Clark said.

The camp is in its third year as middle school students from Iredell-Statesville Schools get the chance to work on a number of STEM-related activities. Each day the students rotate through three main areas: rocket building, robotics, and STEM.

Rockets, Rovers and Robots

While Thursday’s launch was a big moment for the students, it is just the beginning.

Before building those rockets this week, Dr. Doug Knight, a physics professor and rocket team leader at Lenoir Rhyne University, as well as an Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education member, spoke to the students. Perhaps his words will help them as they progress into next week and build another rocket, one larger and more powerful.

The challenge continues in the camp’s third week as an even larger rocket will be built. It will be a two-part rocket carrying an egg, which will be placed into their payload pre-flight. If the rocket is stable and the egg is properly packed and attached to a parachute, the payload will be recovered with no damage to the egg.

When it comes to rovers during the first week, students worked with a partner to build and code a LEGO Spike robot that can navigate the treacherous terrain of Mars. The challenges continue next week as they will compete with other groups to see whose robot is able to best perform a series of tasks in the Mars terrain simulator that Lester says they lovingly call “the Pit.”

It won’t just be the surface of Mars the students deal with as they spend the next two weeks with multiple robots including the humanoid NAO robots, some waterproof robots that can swim, practice defense and attack strategies through battle bots, and a host of other fun robots and rovers adventures.

The STEM portion of the camp tasks students with engineering tasks that require the use of the engineering and design process. Students design and build objects to within the given set of criteria to take on the challenges.

This week that means working with aircraft-grade aluminum to build mobile units that will store and transport an assigned set of robots. Next week the students will test and submit their designs to the panel of judges. In the final week of the camp, the students will design and build a rideable hovercraft that is powered by a leaf blower.

“It’s the most engaged I’ve seen them, they are just begging to get started when they hit the door,” Dr. Debra Lester, I-SS STEM coach. said. “Sometimes it’s hard to come up with enough activities to keep them busy because they’re running through them, they are eating it up and they love it.”

But more than just taking the concepts and making them fun, the camp gives students moments like the ones on the launch pad, where the hard work of the classroom pays off with tangible moments of those lessons coming to life.

“They enjoy it because they get to see all the things we’re learning inside, all the pieces of the design process come together, and it’s rewarding for them seeing the hard work come together, so that’s the best part,” Kensley Dalton said. He is one of the career and technical education teachers working with the camp. “There’s nothing like seeing them get excited about STEM.”