Robert Tomlin's 1937 Chevrolet Coach two-door
MY CLASSIC CAR

MY CLASSIC CAR

Robert Tomlin's 1937 Chevrolet Coach two-door

When and how did you acquire the car?

I got it around 1988. I had a ’74 Chevy Nova. I’d been looking for a ’37 Chevrolet for a number of years. I found one in Statesville. The owner and I talked. He came and looked at the Nova twice and on the third time said I’ve got to have it. We worked out a trade.

Tell us about your car (specs, restoration work, unique items).

It has a 350 crate engine and 330-horsepower. It has power steering, power brakes, heat and air. The transmission is 700 R4 with a 1974 Nova rear end under it. Totally all frame restoration.

Do you have a fun/interesting story about the car?

When I was in high school in 1956, my 11th grade year, I was 16 and owned a ’37 which we got from Cliff Stack. Dad told me he couldn’t buy me a car. But he planted three acres of corn and told me I could have what was left after the seed and fertilizer was paid. Bought that car for $350 and drove it until I went into the Navy. I always wanted another ’37 and had kept eyeballing this one.

What excites you most about owning this car?

That I’ve done quite a bit of work on the car myself. I didn’t do the paint. I worked on assembly for the transmission, the engine and the differential. It’s an enjoyable ride, and it really drives well.

Bio Box

Name: Robert Tomlin

Location: Harmony

Car year/make/model: 1937 Chevrolet Coach two-door

If you have or know of someone who has a classic car that can be featured here, please contact Brian Meadows at bmeadows@statesville.com.

